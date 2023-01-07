SLCPD points to man’s shooting by girlfriend as lesson in gun safety

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — While referring the case for possible charges, police are treating a woman’s apparent accidental shooting of her boyfriend as a cautionary tale.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is taking the occasion to remind everyone about, and offer tips on, firearm safety

Investigation started at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday January 3, when the shooting was reported inside a home near 1100 East and 400 South, according to a departmental press release.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim remained conscious, breathing and alert while officers spoke with him.

Officers learned the man’s girlfriend, 30, had picked up a firearm and while holding it, depressed the trigger which resulted in the gun discharging. “It is unclear if the woman knew the firearm was loaded,” according to the release.

The bullet passed through an interior wall, police said, apparently a sack of flour as well, to strike the victim while he was in another room. Emergency personnel transported him to a hospital calling the injury non life-threatening.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this appears to have been an accidental shooting,” police said. “No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

“As such, the Salt Lake City Police Department is not releasing the names of anyone involved. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.”

The department, reads the press release, reminds community members about the six basic gun safety rules:

· Treat all guns as if they are loaded. Always assume that a gun is loaded, even if you believe the gun is unloaded.

· Keep guns pointed in the safest possible direction when handling. Only point a gun at an object you intend to shoot.

· Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

· Know your target, its surroundings and what’s behind your target. Understand that if a bullet misses or passes through the target, it could strike a person or object.

· Know how to safely operate your firearm.

· Always safely store your firearm and prevent unauthorized use. Firearms should be locked and rendered safe using a trigger lock. Ammunition should be stored in a different location than the firearm.