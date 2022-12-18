SLCPD: Possible armed suspect sought in Rose Park Field area; residents asked to stay inside

Photo: Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are conducting a door-to-door search near Rose Park field for an aggravated assault suspect who may be armed.

Police are asking area residents to remain in the houses and call 9-1-1 if they see suspicious activity.

The suspect’s last known location was near 1126 W. Talisman Dr., a 12:45 p.m. tweet said.

“We are continuing to ask people to avoid the area for their safety and to allow our teams to search,” an SLCPD tweet says.

Photo: Salt Lake City Police
Photo: Salt Lake City Police

An earlier tweet, at 12:12 p.m., said “We have closed several roads from Sterling Drive to 800 North and 1200 West and American Beauty.”

“Community members should stay inside and report anything suspicious by calling 9-1-1.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.

