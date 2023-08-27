SLCPD raids New Yorker, arrests 2 on drug, weapons charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant at the New Yorker nightclub early Saturday morning, making two arrests, and seizing four firearms, more than 100 bottles of alcohol, and marijuana, cocaine, and cash.

The court-ordered warrant was issued as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to information from the SLCPD.

SWAT crews responded to the scene, at 60 W. Market St., at 1:15 a.m., an SLCPD representative told Gephardt Daily.

“Officers booked two people into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of unlawful drug possession with the intent to distribute and the illegal possession of a firearm. The names and ages of the two men arrested are not immediately available.”

Asked who the two men were in relation to the New Yorker, the SLCPD responded: “The specific relationship of the two men arrested is unknown right now. They were neither the owner, promotor, nor clients, however.”

The Salt Lake City Fire Department assisted with the search warrant and deemed the building unsafe after finding the club to be in violation of fire code, the police statement says.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers shut down Market Street between South Main Street and West Temple Street.

The SLCPD began a criminal investigation “related to alleged conduct occurring inside the club” in June of this year, the statement says.

Enhanced patrols since June

“As part of that investigation, and in response to several shootings, the Salt Lake City Police Department launched a crime suppression operation and conducted enhanced weekend patrols in downtown, specifically around the New Yorker nightclub,” the SLCPD statement released Saturday says.

“The enhanced patrol operations started on June 9, 2023, and have continued nearly every weekend since.”

Salt Lake City Police executed a search warrant on Saturday Aug 26 2023 at the New Yorker nightclub Photo Salt Lake City Police

Between June 9 and July 15, the efforts of the enhanced patrol operations resulted in the arrest of 15 people, the seizure of six firearms, including three rifles, more than 30 traffic stops, and more than 50 community contacts with officers, the police statement says. Additionally, officers have seized cocaine and marijuana during their work.

The SLCPD noted other cases during the enhanced patrol operations include, but are not limited to:

Aug. 19 – While finishing their enhanced patrols, SLC911 received a noise complaint around 6 a.m. about people partying in a parking lot at approximately 300 South West Temple Street. Numerous officers responded to the scene, including 60 West Market Street, and safely disbanded the crowds. Due to the size of the crowds, and other obligations, the officers working the enhanced patrols finished their shifts around 8 a.m. – four hours later than normal.

While conducting enhanced patrol, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 60 West Market Street. Due to the size of the crowd, additional officers responded. Officers found several people in a parking lot and in the streets nearby fighting. Officers safely began separating people and looking for anyone with injuries. Officers reported despite their presence, several people continued to fight and argue. Officers found at least three people with minor injuries that appeared to have been related to physical fighting. Of the three people identified with injuries, all declined to be treated by paramedics.

July 8 – While conducting enhanced patrols, officers quickly intervened prior to a fight breaking out in a parking lot near 60 West Market Street. While doing so, they found a restricted person in illegal possession of a firearm.

July 7 – While conducting enhanced patrols, an SLCPD gang officer attempted to stop a car at 60 West Market Street. Officers safely arrested two people inside the car who ran.

June 17 – While conducting enhanced patrols, officers responded to a fight in progress inside a parking structure at 55 East Exchange Place. Officers found multiple fights in progress. Due to the number of fights, officers from across the city responded. Later, while continuing their enhanced patrols, SLCPD VCAT and Gang officers found a man passed out in a car vomiting. When officers approached, they found the man in illegal possession of a firearm. That same evening, as officers prepared to end their shifts, they responded to a fight in the 300-block of West Temple. During their investigation, officers located a firearm inside a car.