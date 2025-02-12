SLCPD recovers nearly 4,000 fentanyl pills, makes 2 arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team made two arrests and recovered about 3,900 fentanyl pills on Feb. 7, says an SLCPD news release issued four days later.

The arrest came after detectives received information about a fentanyl distribution operation, and responded to a park near 7th Avenue and N Street.

According to arrest documents, a man agreed by phone to sell the detective 3,000 fentanyl pills for $5,000. When the officer called for the meeting place, a female answered and directed him to meet in the park, where she and two males were located, with a dog.

The two men were arrested. Danis Odail Ariano Cantor, 24, was allegedly found with approximately 500 fentanyl pills $973 in cash, and Franklin Isamar Rodriguez Valle, 29, with 3,400 fentanyl pills.

Each man was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, the court documents say.

Bail for each man was set at $10,000. Neither is still listed among current jail inmates.

Gephardt Daily could find no arrest documents that seemed to be related to the female, who was not listed as an arrestee in the SLCPD news release.