SLCPD recovers weapons, drugs during downtown traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers recovered weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The investigation started at 8 p.m. Tuesday near 160 W. 600 South, in the Ballpark Neighborhood.

“While speaking with the driver, later identified as Rodney Austin, the officer could smell marijuana and see drug paraphernalia in the car,” an SLCPD statement says.

“During a records check, the officer learned Austin had a suspended driver license — making it illegal for him to be driving — and multiple warrants. Officers safely took Austin into custody. After searching the car, officers found a gun, two knives, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.”

Austin’s arrest documents offered more detail.

“Post Miranda, A/P (arrested person) stated the pipe is used to smoke marijuana. A/P stated he has the large amount of meth to sell to make extra money on the side due to his current job not paying enough. A/P told me post Miranda he has the gun for protection while selling the meth.”

Austin, 44, was charged with:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, one as a third-degree felony and two as class A misdemeanors

Driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Improper stop/turn signal, an infraction

His bail was set at $5,000.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown praised his officers in a released statement.

“Recovering these dangerous weapons, which were illegally possessed, and these illegal drugs helps reduce violent crime in Salt Lake City.”