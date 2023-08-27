SLCPD releases 2nd photo of missing teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released a second photo of missing teen Paightyn Jones, this one showing her in the Hello Kitty T-shirt she was last seen wearing.

“We are still asking for help finding Paightyn,” says an SLCPD post on social media. “During the investigation, we’ve obtained a new photo showing what she was last seen wearing: a white Hello Kitty Racing t-shirt with cars on it.

“Paightyn is considered at-risk. Please share this with family and friends.”

A notice issued Saturday said the 15-year-old girl was missing after coming to Salt Lake City for treatment, and that she does not have her medication.

“She is approx. 5 feet 6 inches, 105 pounds,” that post says, adding that she was last seen in downtown Salt Lake City, and was also wearing gray, flared leggings and no shoes, and has a heart tattoo on her left cheek.

“If seen, please call 9-1-1.”