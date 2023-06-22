SLCPD releases details after bicycle-SUV crash causing critical injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating after a crash caused critical injuries to a 45-year-old bicyclist.

This investigation started at 7:51 a.m. Thursday, when a call came to dispatch about a crash involving a small SUV and a bicycle near Sunnyside Avenue and Guardsman Way, south of the University of Utah.

“Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics responded and provided life-saving aid to the cyclist,” says a statement released by the SLCPD public relations department. “Gold Cross Ambulance took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the man was riding a bicycle westbound on Sunnyside Avenue when the SUV turning northbound onto Guardsman Way hit the man.”

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene.

The SLCPD asked drivers to follow traffic signals and signs, obey the posted speed limit, and eliminate any distractions.