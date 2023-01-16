SLCPD releases details in 3rd latest auto-pedestrian incident in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released details about a third auto-pedestrian incident in less than 24 hours.

Officers were called to the scene, 700 S. State, at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, after a call to dispatch about a man crossing the road when he was struck.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a 31-year-old man down on the ground with critical injuries,” the SLCPD statement says. “Gold Cross Ambulance and Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics took the man to the hospital in critical condition. At last check, the man is reportedly in critical but stable condition.”

The driver of the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene. The driver was reportedly headed north on State Street when the victim “crossed State Street wearing dark clothing and against a “do not cross” traffic light. The driver of the Jeep remained on scene, called 9-1-1 and cooperated with officers.”

No arrests or citations have been made, the police statement says.

“At this time, neither excess speed, impairment, nor driver distraction appear to be a factor in the crash.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages drivers to regularly scan their field of visions while driving. This includes making sure to physically move your head to scan intersections and the roadway for objects, including other road users.”

Other auto-pedestrian incidents

Two other incidents on Sunday in the city were a fatal hit and run at 1:43 a.m. near Trolley Square, which left a 31-year-old man dead; and a 4:48 a.m. incident near 1300 S. West Temple, which left two teens, age 13 and 14, with serious injuries not considered life threatening.

