SLCPD releases limited details after stabbings, fight injuries at funeral home viewing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police public relations department has released a few more details after the stabbings of multiple people attending a viewing at a downtown funeral home.

Multiple callers contacted dispatch at about 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 372 E. 100 South, the location of the Neil O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Six people were found injured at and near the scene, and were transported for hospital treatment. One was originally reported to have been shot, but a SLCPD update issued later said doctors could not confirm the victim was struck by gunfire.

“The six people injured are men, ages 17, 21, 25, 30, 32, and 35 years old,” says a Wednesday update issued by the SLCPD’s public relations department.

“Their names are not being released. No arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Photo by T Pulley

Detectives believe several dozen people had gathered at the funeral home for a viewing, the police statement says.

“During the viewing, a fight started between individuals. The fight escalated, which resulted in multiple people being stabbed. Some of the people hurt received injuries related to physical fighting. Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the incident.”

Community members can submit anonymous tips through the Motorola CityProtect portal, the statement says.

No further information on this case is being released.