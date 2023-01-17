SLCPD releases name of man killed in Central City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the name of a hit-and-run victim who died early Sunday morning near Trolley Square.

“The man who died in the crash at 500 South 700 East is identified as 31-year-old Brandon Maher,” the SLCPD statement says.

The notice shared no additional information in the case. The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City’s Central City community began at 1:43 a.m. Sunday.

“SLC911 got information about a person on the ground on 700 East near 500 South. The victim, a 31-year-old man, died on scene,” says an SLCPD news release issued Sunday.

“The preliminary investigation shows a dark-colored truck moving southbound on 700 East hit the man in a crosswalk. The driver of the truck did not stop.

“Based on evidence at the scene, detectives are looking for a smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.