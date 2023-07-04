SLCPD releases name of scooter rider killed in ‘intentional’ collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police department has released the name of the 61-year-old man killed in what a witness described as an “intentional” collision early Monday.

The victim was Victor Hershberge. The person responsible for Hershberge’s death remains outstanding.

Officers were called at 1:15 a.m. to the scene, near 1020 W. 100 North, in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver may have intentionally hit Hershberge and left the scene without stopping or rendering first aid,” says a statement issued Tuesday by the Salt Lake City Public Relations Department. “Hershberge died on scene. The on-duty watch commander requested the help of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, homicide detectives, and the SLCPD’s Crime Lab technicians.

“Detectives are urging the driver to come forward by calling 9-1-1 and turning themselves in.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.