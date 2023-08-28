SLCPD releases names of men arrested after alleged DUI traffic accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released the names of the two men arrested after a Friday crash that injured four people, one critically.

The Mini Cooper driver arrested, and his passenger, Nicholas Kalberer, both 19, were booked on suspicion of crimes related to the case.

Salt Lake City Police were called to the scene, at 600 South and 700 East, on a suspected DUI case after the Mini Cooper hit a Kia, causing heavy damage.

“The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Mini Cooper, Kavanagh, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on 600 South before crashing into the Kia,” an SLCPD news release says. “The crash caused serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to Kavanagh. Officers determined Kavanagh to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“The passenger of the Mini Cooper, Kalberer, is accused of providing false information to officers about the crash, including lying about his involvement. Officers also determined Kalberer to be illegally under the influence of alcohol as a minor.”

Three people were in the Kia, the police statement says. The driver, who was working as a rideshare operator, experienced minor injuries, and was treated at the hospital and released.

“The crash critically injured one of the Kia’s back-seat passengers,” the police statement says, adding that passenger remains hospitalized, in critical but stable condition, as of Monday.

“The second back-seat passenger had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Kavanagh “admitted to police he had been drinking, and ran he accident caused serious bodily injury to others involved in the collision,” his affidavit says. Kavanagh “told me that he had several shots earlier and possibly caused another traffic accident prior to this incident.” The suspect did poorly on a field sobriety tests, and refused a breath test, the statement says. A warrant was obtained and his blood was drawn for testing.

Kavanagh was booked on suspicion of:

Driving under the influence, prior felony DUI/NOVR refusal, a third-degree felony

Measurable blood, breath or urine alcohol concentration — minor, a class B misdemeanor

Traffic control signal violations, an infraction

Kalberer was booked on suspicion of:

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor

Purchase, possess or consume by minor — measurable amounts of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor

Kavanagh was released on conditions including he return for scheduled court dates and commit no crimes. Kalberer was released on his own recognizance.