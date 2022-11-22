SLCPD releases video of Nov. 8 OICI incident; says man shot expected to live

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released body-worn camera footage from the department’s Officer Involved Critical incident Nov. 8 of this year in a garage near a residence in the East Central neighborhood of the city.

The partially redacted videos, which obscure some faces, capture the sound of bullets being shot after mental health counselors talk to 37-year-old George Gulla, who was located in a bed in the garage. The exchange took place at a garage near a residence in the area of 1700 South and 900 East.

In keeping with OICI protocol, an outside agency will investigate the incident, and the officers who used potentially lethal force will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation results.

Timeline

The SLCPD-provided summary says that:

At 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, police dispatch received a call from someone from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) requesting officers back up counselors as they responded to a call for assistance, due to safety concerns.

Two officers responded, with one arriving at the scene at 11:40 a.m. and the other getting there three minutes later.

“Upon arrival, one of the MCOT employees contacted one of the SLCPD officers and discussed Mr. Gulla’s recent drug use, prior police interaction and MCOT’s safety concerns. The two SLCPD officers accompanied two employees from MCOT and a family member of Mr. Gulla’s to the garage of the private residence,” the police statement says. “All parties entered the garage after Mr. Gulla’s family member opened the garage entrance door.

“While inside the garage, Gulla’s family member and the mental health professionals spoke with him. The two SLCPD officers who were performing a standby assist remained inside the garage and maintained observation.

“During the conversation with MCOT and Mr. Gulla’s family member, he became agitated. The two SLCPD officers did not engage directly with Mr. Gulla until the officer-involved-critical incident.

“From the officers’ body-worn camera, at 11:53 a.m., it appears Mr. Gulla, while sitting on a mattress, makes a sudden lunge toward the foot of the bed. One of the mental health professionals reacts to Mr. Gulla’s actions, turning and running away. As this occurs, both officers fired multiple rounds, striking Mr. Gulla.”

The other mental health professional hid behind one of the officers, the statement says.

“After the shooting, officers started giving Mr. Gulla commands. Once taken into custody, without further incident, officers provided medical aid to Mr. Gulla,” the SLCPD statement says.

Arrest

A weapon was recovered from Gulla. The variety and nature of the weapon were not disclosed in the police news release.

“Mr. Gulla remains at a local hospital and is expected to survive. Criminal charges are pending.”

Chief Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police Department, released a prepared statement regarding the OICI.

“This incident is reflective of how a situation can turn dangerous with no warning,” he said. “The collaboration our police department has with our own social workers and mental health professionals as well as the mental health service providers in our community is critical to more fully addressing the needs of Salt Lake City, and I am proud of that work. I look forward to the conclusion of the outside, independent investigation in this matter.”

The released body-worn videos are linked below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Body worn camera 1. What sounds like 16 shots fired can be heard at 8:24 minutes in on the YouTube counter.

Body worn camera 2. What sounds like 16 shots fired can be heard at 8:23 minutes in on the YouTube counter.