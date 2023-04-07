SLCPD reports 2 separate road rage incidents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are reporting two separate road rage incidents, including one in which a victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The first investigation began at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday when SLC911 received a call about an argument between two drivers near 800 S. West Temple St.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim and started looking for witnesses and evidence, says a news release from the SLCPD.

“During the investigation, officers learned the suspect swerved across the road and pulled in front of the victim, blocking their car,” the police statement says. “When the victim tried to leave, the suspect blocked the victim’s car a second time. The suspect then backed into the victim’s car. The victim was not injured.

Patrol officers identified the suspect, found at a nearby business, as 40-year-old Thomas McGovern. He was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident, damage only, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

McGovern’s probable cause statement says he was “swerving back and forth on the roadway. AP (arrested party) then pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and slammed on their brakes. AP put their car into park so victim could not leave. AP then got out of their vehicle and began hitting the front end of the victim’s car, making inappropriate sexual gestures…” at the female victim, the statement says.

The victim locked vehicle doors and called police, the report says.

“AP then got into his vehicle and reversed into the victim’s vehicle. AP stepped out of their vehicle a second time and continued to scream at the victim. AP then got back into his vehicle and positioned it where he was blocking all traffic preventing the Victim to leave. Victim made an attempt to leave again till the AP backed into the victim’s vehicle for a second time.”

McGovern smelled strongly of alcohol, the police statement says. A judge ordered he be held without bail.

Second incident

The second incident happened Wednesday, the SLCPD news release says. It started at 6:30 p.m. with a call to dispatch about a shooting near 1967 S. 300 West.

“Officers responded and found a 37-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” the SLCPD news release says. “Salt Lake City Fire Department and SLCPD officers rendered aid to the man. Gold Cross took the man to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers secured the area, located witnesses and started searching for the suspect and any evidence.”

Specific details of the road rage incident from Thursday are not being released, pursuant to the ongoing investigation, the news release says, adding that the two incidents do not appear to be related.

“SLCPD reminds community members that if you encounter an aggressive driver, remain calm, call 9-1-1, drive to a police station or other safe location and wait for officers. If you witness aggressive driving, be a good witness and get as much information as you can and call 9-1-1.”