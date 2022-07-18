Update: SLCPD provides new details on weekend street racing busts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s public relations department on Monday released new information on street racing arrests reported Saturday by Gephardt Daily.

The operation was held by the SLCPD and Utah Highway Patrol, the police statement says. Probable cause statements for some of those arrested also say the State Bureau of Investigations participated.

The operation resulted in 15 arrests and 14 towed cars, the Salt Lake Police statement says. The operation began Friday night in the area of 1100 South between 4800 West and 5500 West.

“Illegal street racing events in Salt Lake City have previously drawn hundreds of people and have resulted in numerous criminal activities to include, but not limited to, reckless driving, illegal weapon possession, illegal gambling and aggravated assaults,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Known for its long and wide open streets, participants have flocked to the city’s industrial area of the Pioneer Division.”

The area has become to multiple businesses over the past decade, the police news release statement says, adding that illegal races have caused negative impacts for those based in the area.

“Local businesses have been notably impacted by both the racing and the large crowds that gather to watch, gamble, and cheer them on,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Roadway and private lot obstructions have impacted business operations, inhibited distribution of goods and critical materials, and effectively caused some businesses to close.”

In 2020, the Salt Lake City police Department saw service calls increase to 409 from 71 the previous year, an increase of 476% in one year, the statement says.

The SLCPD uses steel construction plates on some roads to discourage illegal racing, the statement says, adding the “Department will continue coordinated and dedicated efforts between private and public stakeholders to mitigate street racing events and protect our communities from the greater harm that comes with street racing as staffing and resources allow.”

“Curbing these events requires significant resources — resources the SLCPD does not always have available while simultaneously trying to prevent other crimes and/or responding to quality of life issues for the city’s visitors and residents alike,” the news release says.

Charges filed as a result of the weekend operation included speed contest or exhibition on a highway, failure to stop or respond at command of police, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance, hit and run, open container, and operating a vehicle without insurance, the statement says.

SLCPD units participating in the operation included the Pioneer Bike Squad, the agency’s gang unit, and investigations and patrol divisions.