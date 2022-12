SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of the city.

“2100 E and 1300 South is closed in both directions at 1300 South, and will be for several hours,” an SLCPD tweet says.

“So our major crash team can investigate safely, please avoid the area.”

