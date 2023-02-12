SLCPD searching for 14-year-old suspect wanted in 17-year-old’s shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old juvenile suspect wanted in the Saturday night shooting death of a 17-year-old male.

Detectives have identified the alleged shooter as Kaydyn Christensen. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

As first reported early Sunday morning by Gephardt Daily, the investigation started at 8:19 p.m. Saturday when SLC911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting near 1600 W. Ivy Circle.

First responders from SLCPD, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross ambulance arrived on scene and found the gravely wounded victim lying in the street.

The 17-year-old was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center where he died a short while later.

“Officers searched the immediate and surrounding neighborhoods looking for Christensen but did not find him,” according to an updated SLCPD press release.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident between Christensen and the victim.”

Police say Christensen should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-30287.

The name of the 17-year-old victim is not being released at this time, police said.