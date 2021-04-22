SLCPD searching for 2 suspects following aggravated assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for two suspects following an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on April 10 in the area of 51 S. Main St. at approximately 5:04 p.m., said a tweet from SLCPD.

“The victim started a conversation with two male suspects,” the tweet said. “At some point during the conversation, the suspects got angry. Suspect #2 punched the victim, and suspect #1 followed up by punching the victim and stabbing him in the chest and arm.”

The two suspects then fled in the minivan pictured.

The first suspect is described a Black male in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, a long black beard, and a bald head.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall with a clean-shaven face and short black hair.

Anyone that has information on the incident or video is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-60419.