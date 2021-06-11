SLCPD searching for man in connection with community center vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man in connection with a case of vandalism at a community center.

“In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16, a swastika was carved in the doors of the Chabad Community Center at 1760 S. 1100 East,” said a tweet from SLCPD. “The male pictured here is a person of interest in this vandalism and hate crime.”

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has any other information on the case, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-82853.