SLCPD searching for man in connection with vehicle vandalism cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man in connection with at least two vehicle vandalism cases.

Officials said anti-Asian slurs were found spray-painted on the side of two cars in the area of 200 W. Pierpont Ave. Monday, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

The man has dark hair and a beard and in the surveillance photograph is wearing a black tank top, black pants, red sneakers and appears to be carrying a backpack.

He is wanted in at least two vandalism cases, the tweet said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a statement Tuesday condemning the incident.

“I’m deeply saddened, and frankly, angry, about two incidents in our city this week that appear to be hate crimes,” said a tweet from Mendenhall. “We are investigating, along with our federal partners, and are working to find the perpetrators of both the swastika graffiti at Chabad Lubavitch, and anti-Asian graffiti on a car in downtown SLC.

“Everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe here, and my heart goes out to the victims of these crimes. There is no room for hate and the perpetrators must be held accountable.”

If you recognize the man, please call SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-84167.