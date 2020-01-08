SLCPD searching for suspect in rape case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a suspect in connection with a rape case.

“For our first #WantedWednesday of 2020 we would like to introduce you to Beau Sean Cook,” said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department. “He is wanted for warrants as well as being a suspect in a rape case. He is transient at this time.”

Cook is 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone who recognizes Cook or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-112261.