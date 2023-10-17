SLCPD seeks help finding car involved in fatal hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Team are asking for the community’s help locating the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed 44-year-old Vanessa David.

The investigation started at 8:29 p.m. Friday when a call came to dispatch about an auto-pedestrian crash near 200 S. Redwood Road.

David was found deceased in a northbound lane of Redwood Road.

“Witnesses told officers the car that hit the woman as she crossed east on Redwood Road, then (the vehicle) continued northbound,” says an SLCPD statement released Tuesday. “The car was last seen entering the eastbound onramp to I-80.”

Based on evidence at the scene and on surveillance video, detectives believe they are looking for a brown 2008 Honda Civic with skull stickers in the back window, and Utah license plate V40 7JU on the rear of the car. The car appears gray in photos released by the SLCPD.

The front end of the car will have damage.

Anyone with information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-231884.

A GoFundMe page that says it was set up to help with cremation costs for David can be viewed here. As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds will be used in the way stated.

The page says Vanessa’s brother, Christopher, died last year, adding both were “tragically killed at the hands of another person. We were going to take Christopher to Montana this summer to be buried with his father, but were waiting until Vanessa was able to attend.

“Vanessa, who was 44, was killed Friday by a hit-and-run driver in SLC. Any help with cremation expenses and burial, headstones for both Chris and Vanessa would truly help (surviving brother) Dustin. We will remember both of them with joy and love. RIP Vanessa we will miss you.”