SLCPD seeks help locating missing woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In a press release posted just before midnight Thursday, Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

“We are looking for Angel Nichole Holley, 37, ” the department said on social media. “S he lives with reduced cognitive abilities and takes medication.

“Angel was last seen around 2 p.m. today (Thursday, May 11), wearing a pink and blue tank-top, pants, and grey shoes.”