SLCPD seeks info after Pride flags burned

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help identifying the person or people responsible for burning multiple Pride flags.

This investigation started at 8:02 a.m. Monday when a homeowner reported a Pride flag cut and burned near the area of 850 S. Washington St., in the Ballpark neighborhood of the city.

“Officers responded and learned that at least four other Pride flags in the area were vandalized,” says a statement released Monday by the SLCPD public relations department.

“The vandalism is reported to have happened between 1-1:30 a.m. The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking anyone living in the area to check home surveillance or doorbell cameras to see if they captured the suspect. Anyone with information about the situation, and who has not yet already talked with an officer, should call 801-799-3000.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors. The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and works with our community to recognize, and condemn, hate crimes and works to prevent them from occurring in the future.”

The department asked hate crime victims or witnesses to report the incidents so cases could be investigated and support offered. If suggested the following resources:

• Call 9-1-1: If the crime is in-progress or there is an immediate threat to the safety of yourself or others.

• File a police report by calling 801-799-3000 and asking to speak with an officer about filing a hate crime report.

• Request assistance from an SLCPD Victim Advocate. You can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call 801-580-7969 24/7.