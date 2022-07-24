SLCPD seeks info on missing woman who may be endangered

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public to share any available information on the location of a missing woman, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Cady.

The police investigation began Friday after family members reported Cady as missing, and expressed concerns about her medical history and mental health. Cady went missing several days earlier, a SLCPD statement says.

Cady is White, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and blond hair, which, in the provided photo, has been colored blue.

Her family says Cady has previously traveled throughout the state without sharing her whereabouts, the statement says.

Cady is listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is a computerized index of missing persons and criminal information and is designed for the rapid exchange of information between criminal justice agencies.

SLCPD detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information on Cady’s current whereabouts. People with information should call 9-1-1 or 801-799-3000 and reference the name “Ashley Cady.”