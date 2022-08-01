SLCPD seeks info on SUV that left scene of fatal collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking the public’s help in finding an SUV involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead.

The investigation began at 11:04 p.m. Sunday, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police says. Officers were dispatched to the area of 1300 S. Major St.

Paramedics and officers found the 59-year-old man and began life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers learned the SUV that fled after the accident was believed to be a gold-colored GMC Suburban or Yukon. The year of the SUV is not known. The SUV likely would have significant front-end damage, a result of the accident.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man was crossing the street in a dimly lit area, not in a crosswalk before being hit by the SUV,” the SLCPD statement says.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene. Detectives with the CAR Team are also determining whether multiple cars struck the man in the roadway, the police statement says.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-146198.

The victim’s name will not be released until next-of-kin notifications are complete.