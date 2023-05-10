SLCPD seeks people with information on downtown stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department are asking for help identifying two people who may have critical information related to the murder of a 28-year-old man.

One woman has a large tattoo on her forearm that may read “Love You.”

The investigation started at 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, when dispatch took a call about a stabbing in the area of 32 E. Exchange Place. The deceased victim was identified by police as Oscar Vera, of Sandy. A GoFundMe account lists his name as Oscar Vera Reyes.

Detectives believe Vera was stabbed during a large fight that happened as people left a nearby nightclub.

During the fight, a second person was stabbed. That person is recovering from their injuries and is expected to survive.

Detectives believe several people witnessed this stabbing but left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone who has information, including video, photos, or who has seen social media posts related to the stabbing, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

This was the seventh homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.