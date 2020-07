SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say damaged a police vehicle “during the May 30th riot.”

“He punched the vehicle causing damage. He also jumped on the hood of the vehicle and kicked in the front windshield,” the Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference Case #20-94360.