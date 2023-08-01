SLCPD seeks tips after hit and run sends 2 to hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are seeking tips after a hit and run crash that injured two people on Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted at 4:02 p.m. to a car crash behind an apartment complex near 400 N. Pamela Way, west of the city’s Fairpark neighborhood.

“Officers responded and learned a car hit two men as they stood in the apartment complex’s driveway,” says a statement released by the SLCPD public relations department.

“The investigation shows the driver of a stolen red Dodge Intrepid hit the two men. The driver and at least two other people, believed to be minors, all ran immediately after the crash.”

Two men, 24 and 34, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The younger man’s injuries were described as serious. Both men were transported to an area hospital.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of the car and hitting the two men and a parked car,” the police statement says. “Detectives also believe the occupants who ran away from the crash scene are juveniles.”

The SLCPD asks anyone with information on the crash to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #23-169345.