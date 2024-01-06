SLCPD seeks tips after theft of high-end wine, liquor worth $15K-$20K, damage to store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is requesting help from community members as detectives investigate a burglary and high-dollar theft from a wine and liquor store.

This investigation started at 4:16 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2023, when SLC911 received information about a suspicious circumstance at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Utah State Wine Store, located at 280 W. Harris Ave.

Salt Lake City police officers responded and found evidence that someone forced open a door to the liquor store. Officers did not see anyone inside but conducted a safety sweep of the building. Officers found the store empty.

During their investigation, officers determined two unknown men entered the store, tampered with a store video camera, and then broke into the store’s locked display cabinet. The suspects stole liquor and wine valued at approximately $15,000 – $20,000. The exact value may change, as the investigation continues.

The suspects wore head-to-toe dark clothing and masks to hide their identities. After stealing the wine and liquor, the suspects left the scene in a white Chrysler Pacifica.

The damage to the store is estimated at $10,000. The total damage may change, as the investigation continues.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have currently exhausted all leads in this case and have been unable to identify the suspects.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information about this case to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-248992.

It is unknown what the suspects did or will do with the liquor they stole.

Detectives believe the suspects may try to re-sell the stolen items in-person or online.

The products stolen include:

Armand de Brignac “Ace of Spades”

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose,

Blair Athol 23-year whiskey

Château Lafite Rothschild (2016)

Château Latour (2005)

Château Latour (2010)

Château Margaux (2019)

Château Palmer (2016-2017)

Château Pichon Baron (2010-2015)

Convalmore 32-year scotch

Courvoisier L’Esprit cognac

Courvoisier XO cognac

Domaine Faiveley Echezeaux (2018)

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-Chambertin (2020)

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-ChambertinBatard-Montrachet (2020)

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-ChambertinBatard-Montrachet (2021)

Domaine Jacques Prieur Corton-Bressandes (2020)

Frapin Extra cognac, Hennessy X.O cognac

Glenfiddich 30-year-old scotch

Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon Martha’s Vineyard (2016-2017)

Komos Extra Añejo tequila

Krug Grande Cuvee 170th Edition

Louis Roederer Cristal (2014)

Louis Roederer Cristal (2015)

LOUIS XIII Cognac by Remy Martin

Massetino Toscana IGT (2020)

Number JUAN in a Million Extra Anejo Tequila

Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Family Estate (2020)

Tesseron Estate Pym-Rae Red (2017)

The Balvenie scotch (16-, 21-, and 30-year-old)

The Macallan “The Harmony Collection” scotch

The Macallan 25-year scotch

The Macallan double cask 18-year scotch

Vérité Le Desir (2019), Vérité Le Desir La Muse (2019)

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Brut.

Anyone purchasing any of these items third-party should have a general awareness that the items may be stolen. It is illegal to sell alcohol in Utah unless the seller is licensed with the state or otherwise authorized by the State of Utah. To avoid purchasing stolen property, detectives recommend consumers purchase directly from authorized retailers, or demand proof of authentication from the seller. If the seller is unable to provide proof of verification of the product, it may be stolen or counterfeit.

Knowingly purchasing stolen items is a crime in Utah and may be subject to prosecution.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is working this investigation with the assistance of the Utah DABS.