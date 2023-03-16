SLCPD seeks tips on overnight gunfire that caused property damage in Ballpark Neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for information from the public after gunfire overnight that resulted in a house being damaged by a bullet.

This investigation started around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when dispatch received a call about shots heard around 1500 S. Main St. and the immediate area, which is in the Ballpark Neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Officers responded and started an investigation. They did not initially find any property damage or evidence.

At approximately 7 a.m., a community member called SLC911 and reported finding a bullet hole in the wall of his house.

Officers and a SLCPD Crime Lab technician responded to the scene and located the bullet hole in the wall of the man’s home. Officers also found multiple shell casings on the ground. SLCPD is not aware of any injuries.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the shots were fired from a dark colored vehicle traveling west on Van Buren Avenue.

Anyone with information about the car, or video of the gun being fired, or any additional property damage, should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-53197.