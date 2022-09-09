SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood.

Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on Sept. 1 executed the search warrant at the Rose Park Coin Laundry, at 1315 W. 500 North, as part of an ongoing investigation, says a statement issued by the SLCPD.

Those units were assisted by members of the Pioneer and Central Bike squads, patrol officers, and SLCPD K-9 officers.

Taken into custody was 43-year-old Tofa Sakona. He will be charged for illegal gambling and possession of a controlled substance, the statement says.

Sakona was wanted on an unrelated felony warrant out of California, and has been extradited, according to police officials.

Formal Utah charges against Sakona are pending.