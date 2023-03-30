SLCPD shares mail theft prevention tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is sharing mail theft prevention tips “after a recent uptick in reported thefts throughout the city.”

A statement released by the SLCPD says that this week, a community member sent the Salt Lake City Police Department video of a person, suspiciously, checking mailboxes overnight near the Rose Park Golf Course.

The department “is reminding community members of the following theft prevention tips,” provided by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the statement says:

Promptly pickup mail

Ask about any overdue mail

Do not send cash

Arrange for pickup if you cannot be available

Consider using secure locations

Use delivery or signature confirmation

Community members who have not already signed up for the USPS’ Informed Delivery™ should consider doing so, the police statement says.

This free service from USPS shows you images of incoming mail, plus status updates about your incoming and outbound packages.

All mail that is considered missing or stolen, should be reported to law enforcement or the nearest post office.

Historically, mail thieves have targeted important dates in the year when it’s more likely that cash or important documents will be sent through the mail, including holidays and tax season.

People living in apartments or townhomes with “cluster box” or parcel lockers should remove delivered mail as quickly as possible as some of those mailboxes can be easily tampered with., the police statement says.

“Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the neighborhood, including people following USPS trucks or other courier trucks, should call 801-799-3000. If you see a theft in progress, please call 9-1-1.

“Community members are asked to be good witnesses and obtain descriptions of the suspects; license plate information, if applicable; and last known direction of travel.”