SLCPD shares more details on overnight hit-and-run fatal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Another person is dead in an ongoing string of auto-pedestrian accidents in northern Utah.

The investigation by Salt Lake City police began at 10:56 a.m. Friday. Crews responded to the scene, at 1130 S. Redwood Road.

The victim was reported as being critically injured, but he had died before the SLCPD, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived.

“Detectives believe the man was walking in the road when a car, traveling south on Redwood Road, hit him,” says a police statement, adding “The driver did not stop.”

Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

The make and model of the car and identity of the driver are not known.

“The car is likely to have front-end and windshield damage,” the statement says. “Detectives believe the driver continued south on Redwood Road immediately after the crash. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Salt Lake City Police Department.”

The statement also urged the driver to contact police, or have an attorney do so by calling 801-799-3000.

This crash marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City this year.

Other recent auto-pedestrian have occurred in Kaysville, Orem and Salt Lake City.