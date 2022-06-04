Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old women with dementia and head injuries from a recent fall.

Cheryl Fenton, was last seen Friday evening in the area of 1750 W. Gertie Ave (150 N.), SLC, according to the 8:03 p.m. alert issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

She is described as white, 5-foot-3, 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a black eye and cuts and scrapes on her face from a recent fall.

She is driving a silver Kia Soul, Florida license plate JTW H14. She is possibly in the Tooele area.

If you have any information on Cheryl, call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 or simply dial 911.