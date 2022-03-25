SLCPD stops 14-year-old wrong-way driver in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department stopped a wrong-way driver in downtown SLC early Friday morning, and in the process not only discovered vehicle was stolen, but also the driver was a juvenile.

“Our officers did an outstanding job of safely stopping a wrong-way driver — a 14 year old — in downtown early this morning,” says a statement issued Friday by the SLCPD.

“The vehicle turned out to be stolen. The owners reported $6K in property missing from the van. Our investigation is ongoing.”

The teenager was driving the wrong direction on 500 South just east of Main St. when the van was stopped adjacent to the Grand America Hotel.

It was unclear how far the van had traveled on 500 South before being pulled over.

SLCPD said no other information was being released at the time of the arrests.