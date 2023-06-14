SLCPD: Suspect arrested after robbery, violent attack on 79-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing and beating a 79-year-old man.

The report came to Salt Lake City police at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, and they responded to the assault area, near 1065 S. 300 West, in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Officers met with the victim, who said the suspect had stopped him and asked for money.

“The victim told the AP (arrested party) he did not have any money, which enraged the AP,” suspect Robert Liehr’s charging documents say. “The AP told the victim to ‘stop playing games’ as he followed him to the UTA station located at 200 W. 1300 South.

“Once at the UTA station, the AP punched the elderly victim in the face causing him to fall to the ground. The AP then physically placed himself on top of the victim while he continually punched the victim up to 10 times in the face. The AP then rose to his feet and attempted to physically stomp on the victim’s head but did not complete it.

“The AP then demanded the victim’s wallet in which he physically took from the victim. The AP removed approximately fifty dollars in cash, one debit card belonging to the victim and one credit card belonging to the victim. The AP then threw the wallet back to the victim before leaving the area on foot.”

The reporting SLCPD officer noted that “the victim possessed a very swollen face and the right side of his face was purple resulting from the assault. The victim’s eyes were nearly swollen shut from the assault.”

The 79-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, where doctors determined his nose was broken.

Video surveillance and still images were circulated, and the suspect was identified as Liehr, “a constant utilizer of homeless resources through city and local programs.”

Liehr was located at a downtown area convenience store, and was taken into custody without incident. Liehr was charged on suspicion of a single count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, and ordered to be held without bail.

“While taking the AP into custody, he provided excited utterances while saying ‘if it’s about that thing earlier, he swung on me first.’ The AP then continued to say he was walking down the street and the victim was harassing him. I advised the AP of a Miranda warning in which he said he understood his rights and wished to speak with me regarding the incident,” Liehr’s charging documents say.

“The AP said the victim started to ‘talk sh-t’ to him unprovoked and he told the victim to stop. The AP said the victim then swung on him in which he defended himself while punching the victim in the face. The AP said the victim fell to the ground and he attempted to walk away when the victim rose to his feet and tried to fight him again. The AP said he then kicked the victim in the side causing him to fall again. The AP said the victim’s wallet fell out and he took the money from the wallet and left the wallet on the ground.”

