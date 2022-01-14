SLCPD: Suspect booked after use of realistic-looking BB gun in carjacking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a man suspected of allegedly using a realistic-looking BB gun to commit a carjacking.

The investigation started on Wednesday when officers were called to the area of 900 West 1300 South after a victim reported a man threatened him with a gun and stole his vehicle.

Officers later developed information that led them to 900 S. Redwood Road, where they located the stolen vehicle and took suspect Paulo Saseve, 24, into custody.

Officers located a realistic-looking BB gun at the time of Saseve’s arrest, says a statement issued by the SLCPD.

Saseve was booked on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and transaction of firearm by a class II restricted person, a third-degree felony. His bail was set at $2,500.