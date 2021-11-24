SLCPD: Suspect in FrontRunner train stabbing arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a suspect in a weekend stabbing which took place Saturday on a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court said Derrick Willis Chee, 41, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

The assault took place at approximately 5 p.m. when Chee allegedly stabbed another male passenger on the UTA train near the North Temple FrontRunner Station just west of downtown.

“There were witnesses who described the suspect and UTA security video was able to see the suspect exit the train and walk off property. An attempt to locate bulletin, with photographs of the suspect, was sent out to Salt Lake City Police Department and other agencies in the valley,” the statement said.

Chee was located Tuesday near 55 W. 900 South by SLCPD officers who notified UTA. Chee was then taken to the UTA Police Station where investigators say he was read his Miranda rights and still agreed to speak with detectives.

According to investigators, Chee admitted to riding the UTA FrontRunner train Saturday from Ogden to Salt Lake City, at the approximate time of the incident.

“Derrick Chee recalls speaking to the victim at the train station, but stated he did not have an issue with him,” police stated. “… Chee does not remember stabbing the victim and stated he does not have a knife. The knife was not recovered.”

“The victim sustained a stab wound, which required reconstruction surgery near his intestine/stomach cavity,” the statement said. “The victim is currently still in ICU.”

Chee allegedly told police “he is schizophrenic and is on medication and takes it regularly,” the statement said.

Chee was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.