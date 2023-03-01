SLCPD: Man who fled in stolen truck arrested after found hiding in dumpster

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a suspect Monday night in the theft of a truck.

The investigation started at 5:41 p.m. “when a SLCPD patrol officer spotted a stolen truck near California Avenue and Fortune Road,” a police news release says.

“As the officer followed the truck, the driver, later identified as Pablo Martinez-Calata, jumped out of the truck, and ran off.”

Additional officers responded to secure the area and start looking for the man.

“With the help of a SLCPD K-9 Squad, and a Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) helicopter, officers found Martinez-Calata hiding in a dumpster and safely took him into custody,” the police statement says.

“Officers booked Martinez-Calata into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.”

The SLCPD reminds community members of the following tips to help prevent vehicle thefts: