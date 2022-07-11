SLCPD: Suspect wielding machete taken into custody after injury to victim

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a 52-year-old man Monday after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete.

The investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when dispatch received information about a man being stabbed near 300 S. Main St., a statement from the Salt Lake City Police public relations unit says.

“While responding, officers received information that the suspect was armed with a machete and waving it in the air,” it says.

“SLC911 broadcasted the suspect’s description. Officers located the suspect, later identified as Milo Durfee, near 450 S. West Temple Street.

“With the assistance of Utah Transit Authority Police, SLCPD officers safely took the man into custody without incident. Paramedics transported the 22-year-old victim to a local hospital with very minor injuries.”

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses on scene to gather their accounts of what transpired, the statement says.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers believe a group of men were involved in a fight that led up to Durfee attacking the victim with a machete.”

Officers are in the process of booking Durfee into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and unrelated warrants, the statement says.

The public relations statement says the SLCPD “has dedicated extra patrols at and near 300 South Main Street to proactively reduce crime. These efforts include officers walking South Main Street to conduct foot patrols.”