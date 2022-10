SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police SWAT teams have responded to a domestic violence situation in the Sugarhouse neighborhood.

“Our SWAT Team is helping patrol officers investigating a domestic violence situation with a person refusing to come out of a home near 1100 E. 2905 South,” says an SLCPD Tweet issued at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“There is no danger to the public.”

