SLCPD takes man into custody after alleged assault, SWAT response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team, with help from the department’s Crisis Negotiation team, took a 64-year-old man into custody after a reported assault and a multi-hour standoff at an apartment near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The investigation began at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, an SLCPD statement says. Police responded to the area of 2333 W. North Temple.

“Officers learned the suspect had allegedly assaulted another resident of the apartment complex and had recently been evicted,” the police statement says. “The suspect then barricaded himself inside his former apartment unit and refused to communicate with officers or surrender.

“During the investigation, officers determined the victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for the barricaded man, whose name has not been released.

Salt Lake City Police photo

SWAT officers responded to the scene, as did crisis negotiators.

“Around 1:15 p.m., after hours of attempted communication and investigation, officers used a keycard to enter the room. SWAT officers successfully took the suspect into custody without further incident.”

No officers or additional community members were injured during the response.

The suspect will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.