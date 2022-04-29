SLCPD to take part in national prescription drug take back day; find site near you

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SLCPD Pioneer Precinct located at 1040 West 700 South in Salt Lake City.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration , aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means to dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating community members about the potential for abuse of medications.

For more information on this initiative, visit: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday. The site also includes a location finder for other Drug Take Back Day sites around the state and nation.