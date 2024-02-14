SLCPD update: Suspect in custody; injured trooper in serious, stable condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is in serious but stable condition after falling from an overpass while assisting Salt Lake City Police Tuesday morning.

The trooper was working with spike strips when the accident occurred.

The incident started at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday when SLCPD officers tried to stop an SUV at 900 W. North Temple, a police statement says. The traffic stop was part of an investigation for suspected drug possession, the statement says.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Sammy Michael Swickey, sped off, the SLCPD statement says.

“Police did not pursue the SUV. At 10:10 a.m., dispatchers broadcasted a description of the SUV to surrounding law enforcement agencies. At 10:23 a.m., another Salt Lake City Police officer spotted what he believed to be an SUV matching the description of the suspect’s SUV near 1300 South 7200 West.”

The officer attempted to stop the SUV, but Swickey drove off again, the SLCPD statement says.

“In the process, Swickey hit the officer’s patrol SUV, causing damage. The crash did not injure either the officer or the officer’s K-9 partner. As Swickey drove northbound on 7200 West, troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol set up a tire deflation device on 7200 West near Interstate 80.”

A trooper fell off the bridge while pulling the deflation device back.

“Officers on scene immediately started providing medical aid. With the help of a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, law enforcement found and safely arrested Swickey near 300 N. Admiral Byrd Road.”

The DPS helicopter pilot then flew back and took the trooper to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers booked Swickey into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public safety officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to stop at the command of a police officer, driving on a denied or revoked license, and failing to obey a traffic control signal.

As in all cases, charges will be determined in a review by the County Attorney’s Office.