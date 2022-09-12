SLCPD makes arrest in Ballpark neighborhood shooting death; 21-year-old charged with homicide in domestic violence case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old woman has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting overnight in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Police believe the shooting was domestic-violence related, according to a statement released by the agency.

Killed in the incident was 27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen. The woman in custody is LaShawn Denise Bagley, SLCPD said.

The investigation started at 12:06 a.m. Monday when dispatch received information about a man shot at an apartment complex near 900 S. 200 West.

Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Allen, “outside of an apartment with at least one gunshot wound,” the SLCPD statement says.

“Officers immediately provided emergency medical care. Gold Cross transported Allen to a local hospital where he died.”

Investigating officers saw “multiple bullet holes coming from an apartment. After developing a plan, officers safely took the suspect, 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley, into custody.”

Background

Officers determined Allen and Bagley knew each other “had been in a relationship,” the police statement says.

“Detectives believe Allen came to Salt Lake City to attend the Utah State Fair and arranged to stay with Bagley. After attending the fair, Allen and Bagley went to a downtown bar where they got into an argument.

“Allen went to Bagley’s apartment to get his property when shots were fired.”

Bagley has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm, the statement says.

People suffering domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 to ask for counsel.