SLC’s 9 Line Bike Park to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s 9 Line Bike Park will close for two weeks starting Monday.

A tweet from SLC Public Lands said the park at 700 W. 900 South is closing for resurfacing maintenance on both the jump lines and the pump track. This scheduled maintenance is critical to properly maintain the park and keep it running smoothly, the tweet said.

“This year’s work will be focusing on resurfacing the pump track, the jump line, return line, and the starting platform and ramp,” the tweet added. “Thank you for your understanding. We’re excited to prepare the bike park for its best spring and summer to date!”