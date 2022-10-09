Sleeping couple saved by neighbor in 2-alarm Murray fire

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Murray say a quick-thinking neighbor likely saved lives late Saturday night when she rousted a sleeping couple whose third story condo balcony was engulfed in flames.

Murray City Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Olson told Gephardt Daily firefighters were first dispatched to the Spring Tree Condominiums near 5538 S. Marshwood Lane just before 11 p.m. When they arrived they found the fire making its way into the interior of what he described as an older building.

“There is fire damage on the inside of the unit and it has burned through the roof spread through the attic, but fire crews arrived quickly,” Olson said. “We had Murray crews and Unified Fire working together with approximately 10 units, including fire engines and ladder trucks.

“This was a two-alarm incident and they were able to hold it in check within the attic space. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.”

There were no smoke detectors sounding when the couple was awakened, according to Olson. He said if a neighbor had not seen the flames and taken action things could have worked out much differently.

“We have two units total with extensive damage and we’re working with the Red Cross to make sure that people get a place to stay and we can arrange for them while the building’s being renovated, fixed up.”

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, Olson said.

“Murray police officers were instrumental in helping to evacuate all of the units. There was a police officer with some minor smoke inhalation. He was treated on scene by paramedics and we don’t have any other injuries. Nobody was transported to the hospital. So everybody got out safely.”

Asked if there were any lessons from Saturday night’s fire, Olson simply replied “Check the smoke detectors and make sure they’re working.”