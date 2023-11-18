Sleigh rides mingling with elk to begin Dec. 1 at Hardware Ranch

HYRUM, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have announced this season’s sleigh rides into the elk herd at Hardware Ranch.

“The most wonderful time of year is almost here,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced enthusiastically on social media Friday. “The winter sleigh ride season at Hardware Wildlife Management Area begins Dec. 1!

“You’ll have the unique opportunity to take a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the middle of hundreds of wild elk, and Santa will be at the sleigh line to greet you and your kids every weekend through Christmas Eve.”

Historically known as Hardware Ranch and located 16 miles up Blacksmith Fork Canyon east of Hyrum, the elk gather at the ranch’s main meadow each winter where they are fed — often from the same sleigh that tours visitors through the herd.

Over the years as many as 800 elk have been counted at Hardware, rangers say. Beginning with the fall hunts, the animals show up at the ranch meadow, where hunting is banned.

This year, the various elk hunts began in August, according to DWR schedules, and the sleigh rides for visitors begin the day after the last elk hunt closes Nov. 30. The sleigh rides run through Feb. 11.

Visitors also are invited to tour the new All About Elk exhibit in the education center. As part of the exhibit, visitors and families can put together a fun craft.

Learn more about the upcoming activities — including how to make group reservations for a sleigh ride on a weekday — at the DWR website.

“The elk you’ll see at Hardware this winter have been known to migrate long distances,” the DWR said. “Elk at the Hardware WMA that have received GPS collars have traveled as far as Montpelier, Idaho and Cokeville, Wyoming.”

DWR vendor Haviland’s Old West Adventures offers the horse-drawn sleigh rides through the elk herd Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1 through Feb. 11. Rides start at 10 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. each day. Each ride lasts about 40 minutes.

The fee is $10 for riders 9 and older, $4 for kids ages 4-8 and free for those 3 and under. Tickets only are sold at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center, and visitors must buy them in-person on the day of your ride.

In addition to rides on weekends, Haviland’s Old West Adventures is offering a new opportunity this year. Reservations for groups of 25 people or more can be made for sleigh rides Monday through Thursday. To reserve a sleigh ride for a group, contact Haviland’s at 435-744-3229.

Food is available from a trailer near the ride line. Santa Claus is also on hand every weekend through Christmas Eve.

“If your kids are wanting to see Santa’s reindeer this holiday season, you can provide the next best thing by visiting the Hardware WMA and seeing hundreds of their cousins,” DWR Hardware Director Marni Lee said.

“Elk and reindeer are both members of the Cervidae family.”