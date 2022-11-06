Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89.

“Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says a Facebook post issued by South Weber Fire Department Saturday night.

“As we continue to get rain and snow over the next few days and temps continue to drop. Be careful as you are on the roadways.”

Provided photos show a car partially suspended on the I-84 side barrier, with front wheels hanging over the edge.

No one was injured, according to a South Weber Fire officials who spoke Sunday with Gephardt Daily. A tow truck was used to pull the partially suspended vehicle back onto the roadway.

The South Weber Fire Department thanked agencies that participated in the operation, which included South Weber City, Utah Highway Patrol, Weber Fire District, Riverdale Fire, and Roy City Fire.

“Thanks to all the agencies that come together in instances like this for all the support.”